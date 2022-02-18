Payam Mark Shayani

Managing Attorney

Pacific Attorney Group

Pacific Attorney Group’s managing attorney Mark Shayani is a hard-working, experienced, and passionate attorney with an interest in personal injury, catastrophic injury claims, and work-related injuries. Shayani has single handedly settled and collected millions of dollars on behalf of his injured victim clients. As the founding attorney at Pacific Attorney Group, he has handled hundreds of personal injury and workers’ compensation cases over the last several years. Shayani has dedicated his life to helping injured victims receive fair compensation. He helps his clients navigate through the tough times and uncertainties inherent in personal injury matters. He loves his job and cares deeply about his clients. Shayani has served as a member of a number of leadership groups, including the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Consumer Attorneys of California, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association, and American Association for Justice.

