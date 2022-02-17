Angel Carrazco, Jr.

Founder, Senior Trial Attorney

Carrazco Law, A.P.C.

Angel Carrazco’s heart has always been into making a difference in the life of others, in particular, children and adults with brain injuries. Carrazco has tried many cases and is the founder of Carrazco Law, which specializes in workers’ compensation, personal injury, civil rights and other cases involving victims of brain injuries. He is also a board member of Serve-The-People.com, which provides indigent and needy families with food, clothes, education, medical care and legal assistance. In 2014, Carrazco graduated from Gerry Spence’s Trial Lawyers College, which focuses on obtaining justice for those that cannot afford representation. He is also the attorney for multiple Mexican Consulates in California, and the United Farm Workers in San Joaquin Valley. Carrazco achieved a high-profile trial verdict in the seminal case of The Estate of Manuel Diaz v. City of Anaheim, involving the wrongful death shooting of an unarmed man.

