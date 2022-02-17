Trial Attorney

Law Offices of Edward Y. Lee

It wasn’t a surprise when Angela S. Lee decided to pursue law. She grew up loving to read, write, and present arguments in her living room. Lee graduated at the top of her class from La Verne Law School, where she was a member and editor of the La Verne Law Review. When she became a lawyer in 2012, she realized even more the importance of knowing and feeling that someone was in your corner and advocating for you. Fluent in Korean and conversational Spanish, she enjoys and finds fulfillment in being the voice for her clients. Lee strives to listen to her clients, understand what they have lost, and explain to juries and insurance companies their personal stories. She has a passion for the practice of the law and dedicated to being available to clients at all times.