Managing Attorney

Nguyen Lawyers, ALC

Belinda Theam is the managing attorney of Nguyen Lawyers, ALC. Alongside Minh T. Nguyen, she has second chaired multiple trials to verdict and obtained settlements in excess of $21 million on behalf of her clients. Recent results include Minh and Belinda obtaining a $6 million settlement in 2018 for a young woman who sustained a brain injury in a truck versus automobile crash, and a $4 million settlement in 2017 for a man who was injured in a construction site incident. Theam attributes her passion for helping injured people to having lost her parents at a young age under tragic circumstances. In March of 2019, California State Assemblymember for the 70th District, Patrick O’Donnell, selected Theam as a 2019 Woman of Distinction for having made a significant contribution and meaningful impact in the community and recognized her along with other honorees in her hometown of Long Beach.

