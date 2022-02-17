Principal Trial Attorney

Law Offices of Edward Y. Lee

Edward Y. Lee has been a licensed attorney since 1994, specializing in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, and civil litigation. Lee is the firm’s principal trial attorney and has successfully handled numerous cases achieving results, garnering membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and the Seven Figure Lawyers collective. Additionally, he, as an individual, and his law firm, the Law Offices of Edward Y. Lee, have been ranked among the ten best by both the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys and Attorney and Practice Magazine for two consecutive years. Lee is a member of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles as well as the American Association for Justice and has appeared on CBS, ABC, NBC, The Glenn Beck Show, and On the Record with Greta Van Susteren, providing legal commentary.