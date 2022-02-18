Founding Partner

Omega Law Group, PC

California personal injury attorney Edwin Saghian is a founding partner of Omega Law Group, PC. At a young age, Saghian developed a sense of empathy for those who are taken advantage of undeservedly. It was this sense of justice that led him to pursue a career in personal injury law. Saghian takes each of his cases personally and makes it his mission to right the wrongs that his clients have suffered at the hands of negligent actors and their insurance companies.Saghian obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from USC at the age of 19. Thereafter, he went on to obtain his law degree from Loyola Marymount Law School. He is a recipient of the prestigious Loyola Scholarship, which is awarded on the basis of academic achievement as well as diversity of background and experience.