Geraldine G. Ly

Founding Attorney

Law Offices of Geraldine Ly

Attorney Geraldine Ly has been representing injured workers and plaintiffs for over 26 years, obtaining numerous six-, seven-, and eightfigure judgments, settlements and awards for her clients in the areas of personal injury, workers’ compensation and matters related to civil litigation. In addition to accident law, she has defended clients in criminal cases. Ly is knowledgeable and familiar with the local courts. She represents her clients at every stage of their cases, from the initial meeting to and throughout trial. Her experience and aggressive representation routinely translate into better results for her clients’ cases. Ly graduated from the California Western School of Law and received her undergraduate degree from California State University Northridge. Since 1994, Ly has battled thousands of cases focused on protecting the rights of others and fighting to maximize the financial recovery for her clients injured or killed due to the negligence of others.