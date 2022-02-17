President

West Coast Trial Lawyers

Neama Rahmani is a personal injury attorney who serves as president and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers. Rahmani graduated from UCLA at 19 and Harvard Law School at 22, making him one of the youngest graduates in the 200-year history of the law school. Upon graduation, he was hired by O’Melveny & Myers, the largest law firm in Los Angeles at the time, where he represented companies such as Disney, Marriott, and the Roman Catholic Church. Rahmani wanted to help ordinary people, not corporations, so he joined the United States Attorney’s Office, where he prosecuted drug and human trafficking cases along the United States-Mexico border. He was appointed as director of enforcement of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, a position he held until launching West Coast Trial Lawyers, with whom he has led teams of more than 170 attorneys in litigation against the largest companies in the world.