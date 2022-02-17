Samer S. Habbas

Managing Partner

Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates, PC

Samer Habbas is a business owner, practicing attorney, and mentor. He has dedicated his career to helping injured victims get the justice they deserve. With 14 years of experience in handling personal injury matters, Habbas has obtained results that go beyond client expectations. Just from 2018 to 2021, he has solely recovered over $30 million for his clients. On average, Habbas settles his cases between six figures and multi-millions. His most reputable settlements consisted of truck accidents, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, dog bite injuries, and wrongful death claims. To name a few reputable cases, Habbas obtained $11 million for a claimant who suffered multiple fractures from a truck accident. That same year, he secured $3,450,000 on a motorcycle accident claim that left his client with a severe leg fracture. Habbas also handled countless auto accident cases that settled from $400,000 to over $1,200,000.

