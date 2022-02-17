Attorney Founder & Managing Partner

Vahdat & Aboudi APLC

Attorney Sayan Aboudi pursued a career in the field of law, focusing on personal injury. His passion to help people in need of an advocate started at a young age when he witnessed the forced exile of his family by the Iranian government. He pledged that he would dedicate his life to helping those who are unable to advocate for themselves by treating every client with the same care, knowledge, and attention they deserve to achieve optimal results. Aboudi is a managing partner and founder of Vahdat & Aboudi, APLC, a leading and highly respected personal injury firm in the San Fernando Valley. Aboudi handles various types of cases, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, 18-wheeler big-rig accidents, traumatic brain injuries, slip & fall accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, sexual assault cases and catastrophic injury cases, in addition to other serious accidents.

