Personal Injury Attorney

Omega Law Group, PC

Shahab Mossavar-Rahmani is a personal injury attorney with the Omega Law Group, PC. Among his recent successes has been his work in a case where he was part of the litigation team that secured a verdict (with 998 costs) in excess of $640,000. The client was driving home when a drunk driver ran a red light and struck her vehicle. The defendant was arrested for DUI and admitted to causing the collision but disputed the nature and extent of the plaintiff’s injuries. The defense never offered more than $75,000 and asked the jury to award even less. A jury verdict came back 11-1 on damages in favor of the plaintiff. Mossavar-Rahmani also recently secured a $995,000 settlement for a client that was involved in a heavily disputed liability case that involved a lane change collision - with the defendant making several claims in disputing liability.