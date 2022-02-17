Managing Partner

Sky Law Group, A.P.C.

Shakeal Masoud is the managing partner and principal at Sky Law Group, A.P.C. He has written, lectured and served as a guest speaker on various legal topics, including consumer protection laws, personal and business bankruptcy and personal injury law. With over a decade of legal experience and having represented thousands of clients, his approach remains rather “old-fashioned” in that it’s the human approach. To his clients, Masoud is a combination of things -- coach, mentor, advisor, litigator and negotiator. He listens carefully to each client and guides them to a successful resolution of legal problems during what is often the most challenging times in their lives. He fights vigorously to protect clients’ rights and takes on each legal battle as though it is his own. Masoud has recovered millions of dollars for his clients and significant settlements against some of the largest corporations in the world.