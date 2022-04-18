Podcast: Coachella 2022, Coachella forever

Some of the biggest names in the music industry have played the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival since it debuted in 1999 on large grass fields out in the California desert. It turned into a global phenomenon and tastemaker in the process. But for the past two years, along with the rest of the live-music industry, Coachella went on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic...but it’s BACK.

Today, what Coachella’s return this past weekend and next weekend says about the state of the music industry.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times pop music reporter Mikael Wood

More reading:

Advertisement

Live updates from Coachella 2022

The best moments of Coachella 2022 in photos

Inside the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s very last-minute Coachella collab