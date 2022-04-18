Advertisement
Podcast: Coachella 2022, Coachella forever

Coachella 2022
Fans watch Kim Petras perform Sunday at Coachella.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By David ToledoAudio Producer 
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Some of the biggest names in the music industry have played the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival since it debuted in 1999 on large grass fields out in the California desert. It turned into a global phenomenon and tastemaker in the process. But for the past two years, along with the rest of the live-music industry, Coachella went on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic...but it’s BACK.

Today, what Coachella’s return this past weekend and next weekend says about the state of the music industry.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times pop music reporter Mikael Wood

More reading:

Live updates from Coachella 2022

The best moments of Coachella 2022 in photos

Inside the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s very last-minute Coachella collab

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
David Toledo

David Toledo is an award-winning audio producer and storyteller with the Los Angeles Times. Most recently, he was an associate producer on various ABC News shows. He produced segments on their daily news podcast “Start Here,” as well their LGBTQ+ culture podcast “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” and their entertainment news show “Close Up with Kelley Carter.” Before that, he was an early member of the audio team at CNN, where he produced shows covering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump era and the racial reckoning of 2020. He is originally from Medellin, Colombia, but now calls Brooklyn his home. He graduated from UC Irvine with a degree in political science and is an avid long-distance runner.

