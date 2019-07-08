This week in Sacramento may have a huge effect on how utilities pay wildfire costs

For starters, it’s unclear whether the amount of money envisioned by Newsom — $10.5 billion to begin with, possibly double that amount later — is enough to cover the costs that could be incurred in a deadly fire season. Then there’s the concern that the governor’s plan doesn’t focus enough on ensuring utilities take sufficient steps to prevent wildfires. And then there’s the huge political challenge that the initial $10.5 billion, collected from ratepayers, will be seen as a bailout of the utilities.