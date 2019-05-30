As the California Democratic Party regroups after scandal, Newsom distances himself

While Newsom did weigh in on the race for state Democratic Party leader two years ago when he was lieutenant governor, he wasn’t decisive — he endorsed both Bauman and Ellis. Newsom backed Bauman early in the race, and later took heat when he also endorsed Ellis closer to the vote. In a Facebook post, Ellis said she wasn’t “a big fan” of dual endorsements. She backed Newsom’s Democratic rival in the 2018 gubernatorial primary, former state schools chief Delaine Eastin.