The economy is good, but that’s not what polls show. What’s going on?

Vice President Kamala Harris stands in front of a “Bidenomics” sign as she tours a Seattle factory in August on the one-year anniversary of passage of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Voters are mad about the economy. All the polls say so.

The U.S. economy has seldom been stronger. The numbers say so.

Those two statements are hard to square. Common sense says so.

What’s going on, and how might it affect the election, now a year away?

Newsletter Get our Essential Politics newsletter The latest news, analysis and insights from our politics team. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

As the campaign heats up, economists, political scientists and all sorts of media types have been arguing over the disconnect between economic data and poll data. Is the economy worse than the numbers show, or is something misleading going on with the polls?

Here’s what you should know.

The economic picture

The economist Justin Wolfers puts it this way: Suppose you had fallen asleep in August 2019 and didn’t wake up for four years. On awakening, if you were an economist, the first thing you’d want to know is what the latest data show.

You’d be happily surprised: Unemployment, which was at a historic low when you fell asleep, has remained near that point — 3.8% in September. The economy has grown significantly, even adjusting for inflation, meaning the country has gotten richer. And perhaps most surprisingly, for the first time since before the Great Recession, income distribution has become a bit more equal as the biggest gains have gone to low-wage workers.

Advertisement

In all, you would find that the economy was doing better than most of your colleagues in 2019 had predicted.

“You would wonder what really good thing had happened while you were sleeping,” said Wolfers, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

In fact, of course, you would have slept through a vast social trauma brought on by a worldwide plague, accompanied by a short, but very steep, recession. That makes the good economic numbers all the more impressive.

That’s not the entire picture, of course: A wave of price increases has washed through the economy since 2021, peaking in the summer of 2022. and leading the Federal Reserve to sharply increase interest rates. At this point, however, inflation has subsided. The rate the Fed watches most closely now sits just slightly above 3% — higher than the central bank’s 2% target, but not alarmingly so.

“The economy is good. Full stop,” says Wolfers. “That’s the story.”

The polling picture

That’s not the story the polls tell.

Last month, only 16% of U.S. adults said the economy was even “somewhat good,” according to the latest poll for the Associated Press conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. More than 7 in 10 Americans labeled the economy as some level of poor, with 31% calling it “very poor.”

Over the past year, more than half of registered voters consistently have said the U.S. economy was getting worse, according to weekly surveys by YouGov.

Advertisement

The White House has spent the last year touting economic growth and seeking credit, hoping voters will see Bidenomics as a synonym for success.

So far, that effort has landed with a thud.

A poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University found just 40% of voters approved of President Biden‘s handling of the economy, compared with 57% who disapproved. That’s no worse than his overall job approval rating, but it’s certainly not what the Bidenomics campaign was designed to achieve.

What’s going on?

Several theories try to explain the radical gap between the polls and the economic statistics.

One focuses on time lags. Perhaps in another few months, as Americans adjust to lower inflation and higher wages, polls will start pointing upward, that theory suggests.

A second notes that although inflation has slowed, prices remain higher than people were used to. Perhaps it’s the price level, not the rate of increase, that’s weighting down opinions.

“The price of groceries and gas and other things people see and buy day to day is still a shock, even if inflation has slowed. Obviously it hasn’t reversed the increases or even completely stopped them, just slowed their growth,” noted Lanae Erickson, senior vice president of Third Way, a Washington-based Democratic think tank.

Another line of thinking, heard from many Democrats, is that news organizations have colored public opinion by focusing on bad news.

There’s clearly something to that. Conservative media, in particular, has pounded on signs of inflation. But the media’s bias toward bad news has been around for a long time. The disconnect between the polls and the economic numbers is new.

A fourth possibility, more troubling for public opinion research, is that when people respond to questions about the economy, they’re now more likely to be posturing than saying what they really think about financial conditions.

Do the polls still mean what they used to?

What’s the evidence? Typically, when people expect hard times, they pull back on their spending. Americans have done the opposite. Not only is spending up, but so is the rate at which people are opening new businesses, which has risen significantly over the past year.

Or consider the rise of labor militancy. Usually, people don’t go on strike if they believe they’d have a lot of trouble finding another job. Nor do employers usually agree to generous new contracts if they expect a severe economic downturn. But in Hollywood, the auto industry, trucking, railroads and more, unions have struck or credibly threatened to, and companies have given workers much more than before.

The polls themselves also provide evidence that people are responding to something other than their own economic experience.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 6 in 10 Americans said the economy was in good shape, according to the AP-NORC polls. About 6 in 10 Americans also labeled their own financial conditions as good. That makes sense: The economy is simply the aggregate of every household and business, so those two measures should be in sync most of the time.

Beginning in the spring of 2020, as COVID-19 lockdowns led to widespread business closures and layoffs, the share calling the economy good plummeted. The share rating their own household’s finances as good stayed high. That, too, makes sense: The economy was in a deep recession, but households were being buoyed by trillions of dollars in pandemic aid.

As the economy began to recover, the share calling it good began to climb.

It’s what happened next that suggests a change in what polls are reflecting. In 2022, as the worst of the inflation surge hit, the share who rated their own finances as good declined a little. But the share giving a good rating to the overall economy dropped a lot. The share of Americans who call their own finances good is now about twice as big as the share who call the economy good, NORC’s numbers show.

In other words, a growing number of people say their finances are fine, but the economy as a whole is bad.

Who are those people? NORC found that 82% of Republicans who call their personal financial situation good view the economy poorly. Only 38% of Democrats with good personal finances say the same.

Once again, as in so many cases, partisanship is changing how people see the world.

That doesn’t mean Biden’s suddenly in the clear: Whether people are down on the president because they dislike the economy or down on the economy because they dislike the president, it’s potential trouble for the incumbent.

But for everyone else, it requires a shift: If we really want to know what Americans think about the economy, we may need to start asking different questions.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Our latest California poll

Column: Do Californians want solar and wind in their backyards? New poll says yes

For all the opposition to wind turbines and solar farms bubbling up across California, most Golden State voters would have no objection to a renewable energy project in their backyard. That’s according to a new poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times and conducted by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies. Pollsters found that 56% of registered voters would be comfortable with wind turbines near their community, compared with 32% opposed. Solar farms earned an even stronger endorsement, with 69% of respondents supportive and 22% opposed, Sammy Roth writes.

The latest from the campaign trail

How suburbanites, Latinos and the ghost of John McCain turned Arizona into a presidential battleground

Biden in 2020 became only the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to carry Arizona and the first since Harry Truman to win Maricopa County. His victory — albeit the narrowest in Arizona history — was part of a broader political transformation across the West, which over the last two decades has turned the once-solidly Republican stronghold into a bulwark of Democratic strength, Mark Barabak writes in the latest piece in his series on the politics of the New West.

The latest from Washington

Why the fall of Kevin McCarthy leaves California Republicans in a tough spot

Since House Republicans unanimously elected Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson as speaker last week, the GOP has sought to portray itself as an emboldened party willing to battle Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate. But for California Republicans, Johnson’s election presents a host of potential problems that could make trying to survive in a deep-blue state even harder than it already was, Erin Logan reported.

Supreme Court asked to protect California school officials from critics on Facebook

The Supreme Court justices sounded divided Tuesday over whether the 1st Amendment forbids public officials who refer to government business on their personal Facebook pages from blocking members of the public who criticize them, David Savage reported.

Supreme Court sounds ready to rule that a Californian can’t trademark T-shirts with Trump’s name

The justices also sounded ready to rule that a T-shirt with the phrase “Trump Too Small” cannot be trademarked by a California attorney seeking the exclusive right to sell clothing with the slogan, Savage reported.

The latest from California

Washington is getting tough on China. Why that’s bad for California

Whatever Gov. Gavin Newsom’s China trip in the last week might achieve on climate change, the financial and economic stakes are just as huge — and in many ways of even more immediate concern for California. Whether it’s tourism, education, real estate or high tech, no state has more riding on the future of U.S.-China relations than California, Don Lee and Laurel Rosenhall reported.

Newsom’s stumble on basketball court in China shows how photo ops can go wrong

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s trip to China was many things: A test of his skill in climate diplomacy. An opportunity to burnish his political image on the world stage. A demonstration of the risks of the indulgent photo op.That danger played out during a visit to a school in Beijing on Friday where Newsom knocked a child down after stumbling while shooting hoops, Rosenhall reported.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas endorses Rep. Adam Schiff in California’s U.S. Senate race

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas endorsed Schiff in the Senate race, adding to the Burbank congressman’s support from influential California Democrats, Oreskes reported.

Sign up for our California Politics newsletter to get the best of The Times’ state politics reporting.