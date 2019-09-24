EPA reportedly threatens to cut California’s highway funding over Clean Air Act ‘failure’

The Trump administration is reportedly threatening to pull federal funding for highways and other transportation projects in California after the state has “failed” to submit complete pollution-control plans required by law.

According to a letter obtained by the Sacramento Bee, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler wrote to the California Air Resources Board that the state “has failed to carry out its most basic tasks under the Clean Air Act” since the 1970s. Wheeler specifically cites a backlog of reports that should detail state efforts to cut pollutant emissions under federal law.

Wheeler warned that if California fails to withdraw its “backlogged and unapprovable” reports and work with the EPA to develop complete ones, the administration could hand down sanctions that would mean cuts to highway funding and allow the federal government to develop its own plans.

The letter, which is dated Tuesday and requests a response from state officials by Oct. 10, comes days after several states led by California filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging its decision to revoke a decades-old rule that empowers California to set tougher car emissions standards than those required by the federal government.

In Tuesday’s letter, Wheeler writes that California “has the worst air quality in the United States,” alleging that 34 million people in California live in areas that don’t meet federal air pollution standards — “more than twice as many people as any other state in the country.”

Wheeler wrote that the EPA is working to “dramatically reduce” a backlog of state implementation reports, and that California disproportionately represents one-third of the national list with 130 reports, some decades old.

If implemented, the EPA’s sanctions could take a significant toll on California, which the Sacramento Bee reports receives more highway funds than any other state.

The threat follows President Trump’s trip to California last week in which he ramped up his attacks on the state over its homeless crisis. He also threatened San Francisco with some type of violation notice for its “tremendous pollution” flowing into the ocean because of waste in storm sewers, specifically citing used needles.

“It’s a terrible situation — that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” Trump said, according to a pool report from Air Force One. “And we’re going to be giving San Francisco — they’re in total violation — we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

It remains unclear if San Francisco violated any rules.