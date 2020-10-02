Q&A: There are 32 days until the election. Your questions about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, answered

President Trump said early Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and that he and First Lady Melania Trump would begin the “quarantine and recovery process immediately.” The news of Trump’s diagnosis could have significant repercussions for the 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump’s positive test came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest advisors, had tested positive Thursday after several days of traveling with the president.

What happens if Trump dies?

Trump is only showing minor symptoms at this point, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said. If the situation becomes dire, however, both the Democratic and Republican parties have rules for how to choose a new candidate if their nominee dies or withdraws prior to the election.

Advertisement

With just 32 days until election day, however, ballots have already been printed and early voting has begun, said UC Irvine law professor and voting expert Rick Hasen.

“What’s most likely [is] that the election would take place on time with the deceased or incapacitated candidate’s name on the ballot,” Hasen wrote in a post on his Election Law Blog, “and then there would be a question if legislatures would allow presidential electors of each state to vote for someone other than the deceased candidate.”

Not every state has laws addressing this possibility, leading to more uncertainty.

Advertisement

“If we are unfortunate enough to have a presidential candidate die or become incapacitated this close to the election, what happens next is likely to be uncertain and messy,” Hasen said in an interview. “It could leave room for political gaming as well under the arcane rules of the electoral college.”

What symptoms does Trump have?

White House physician Sean P. Conley, in a letter made public early Friday, said the president and First Lady Melania Trump “are both well at this time and plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

He added that he expects Trump to continue his duties as president “without disruption.”

Advertisement

Meadows said Friday that Trump does have “mild symptoms.” He did not specify what those symptoms are.

“He continues to not only be in good spirits, but also very energetic,” Meadows said at a briefing. Doctors are continuing to monitor Trump’s health.

Here's what to know about the president and the first lady testing positive for the coronavirus How did the news break? After close aide Hope Hicks tested positive, the president tweeted early Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump also had tested positive, and his doctor released a statement shortly afterward. Who else close to Trump has tested positive? We don’t yet know of anyone besides the first lady, Hope Hicks, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).



Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative, as did the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and social media director Dan Scavino.



However, at the White House on Friday morning, Meadows told reporters, “I fully expect that as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House will certainly have a positive test result.” How does this affect the campaign? The most immediate impact: He’ll be off the campaign trail and may not be able to participate in the next debate, set for Oct. 15. What activities did Trump take part in this week? The president had a busy schedule before he tested positive — he traveled to Ohio for this week’s debate, Minnesota for a fundraiser and rally and New Jersey for another fundraiser.

Is Trump at greater risk of severe COVID-19?

Advertisement

Trump’s age, sex and weight status increase his risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19.

According to a report in June from Trump’s physician, the president is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 244 pounds. That means his body mass index, or BMI, is 30.5, just over the threshold for obesity.

Since the early days of the pandemic, researchers have observed that COVID-19 patients who are obese fare worse than those who are not.

Compared to young adults between the ages of 18 and 29, a person between the ages of 65 and 74 is five times more likely to be admitted to a hospital and 90 times more likely to die of the disease.

Advertisement

Other CDC data indicate that, among COVID-19 patients in their 70s, the death rate for those who were in good health at the time of their infection was 10%. For those already dealing with a medical condition, the death rate was three times worse: 32%.

A study published in July by the CDC reported that COVID-19 deaths in men outnumbered deaths in women in 41 out of 47 countries assessed.

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally Sept. 30 at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota. ( Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

What has Trump said about COVID-19?

Advertisement

Trump has downplayed the threat from the disease, which has killed more than 207,000 people in the U.S. As recently as Tuesday night’s debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump defended his campaign rallies, many featuring thousands of his mask-less fans crammed together.

“So far, we have had no problem whatsoever,” Trump said. “It’s outside. That’s a big difference according to the experts. We do them outside, we have tremendous crowds. … We’ve had no negative effect.”

He held an indoor rally as recently as Sept. 14, in Nevada, and also one in Tulsa, Okla., in June. He also attended an indoor fundraiser on Thursday, after officials had learned of Hicks’ diagnosis.

During the debate, Biden argued that Trump was underplaying safety measures, including the value of wearing a mask. He noted that the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 100,000 lives could be saved by January if Americans increase their mask usage.

Advertisement

“It matters,” Biden insisted.

Trump retorted: “And they’ve also said the opposite.” To which Biden responded: “No serious person said the opposite.”

Trump belittled Biden for holding socially distanced events with smaller groups of voters, and for usually wearing a mask, per public health guidelines.

“Every time you see him he’s got a mask,” the president said mockingly. “He could be speaking 200 feet away, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Advertisement

How will this affect campaigning?

The immediate impact of the illness will be to keep Trump off the campaign trail, possibly preventing him from participating in his next scheduled debate with Biden, set for Oct. 15.

Trump is unlikely to be able to stage the kind of rallies that have energized him and his most loyal supporters. He was scheduled to be in Southern California on Tuesday for fundraisers in Orange County and Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

How might a mild or asymptomatic case alter the 2020 campaign?

Even a relatively mild case will refocus the nation and the 2020 campaign on the response to the pandemic, an issue on which Trump has received low marks from voters. Some political experts say the positive diagnosis poses a significant political challenge for Trump.

“The consequences of this will be disastrous for Trump’s already flagging reelection campaign,” Alan Abramowitz, Emory University’s national polling and election forecasting expert, said in a statement. “Even if he avoids a serious illness, he will be forced off the campaign trail for a considerable length of time and the questions about his handling of the pandemic and his personal behavior in relation to it will intensify.”

Advertisement

What happens if Trump’s condition deteriorates? What is the transition of power?

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, alleviating immediate concerns about the presidential line of succession if Trump becomes badly ill and is unable to perform his duties.

According to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, when a president determines that he can’t carry out his duties, he informs the speaker of the House and the president pro tempore of the Senate, in writing, of his incapacity. While he’s incapacitated, the vice president serves as acting president.

If a president can’t certify his own incapacity, the amendment allows the vice president and a majority of Cabinet secretaries to inform the speaker and the president pro tempore. In that case, the vice president would immediately take over as acting president.

Advertisement

If the president disputes the matter, the vice president and a majority of Cabinet secretaries must again declare the president incapable, in writing, within four days. Congress must then convene to decide the issue, and a two-thirds vote of both chambers is required to declare the president unable to exercise his authority.