Advertisement
Share
Politics

Your guide to the California Congressional District 27 race: Mike Garcia vs. Christy Smith

Republican Rep. Mike Garcia and Democratic former Assemblywoman Christy Smith.
(Handout)
By Hannah Fry
Seema Mehta
Graphics by 
Terry Castleman
Share
1

The race in California’s 27th Congressional District marks another rematch between Republican incumbent Mike Garcia and Democratic former Assemblywoman Christy Smith.

Once solidly Republican, this northern Los Angeles County district has grown more favorable to Democrats, with its population becoming younger and more diverse as L.A. residents moved in seeking affordable housing. Redistricting made it even bluer by excising the conservative Simi Valley.

2

Who are the candidates?

Garcia, whose parents emigrated from Mexico, was born in the San Fernando Valley and raised in Santa Clarita. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy and getting a master’s degree from Georgetown University, Garcia became a Navy fighter pilot and flew more than 30 combat missions in Iraq. After his military career, he worked as an executive at the Raytheon Co. for more than a decade.

Advertisement

Garcia easily won a special election in 2019 over Smith to replace Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned after nude pictures of her were published without her consent amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with subordinates. In the 2020 general election, Garcia defeated Smith by just 333 votes.

Smith, whose father served in the Army, was born at a military hospital in Germany. Her parents moved back to the United States when she was an infant, and the family eventually settled in the Santa Clarita Valley.

After graduating from UCLA, Smith worked as a policy analyst at the U.S. Department of Education during the Clinton administration. She later served as a Newhall School District board member before being elected to the state Assembly in 2018.

3

Mike Garcia vs. Christy Smith

Garcia and Smith have highly contrasting political views, particularly about contentious issues like abortion.

Garcia’s congressional record is notably conservative. He is a co-sponsor of the Life at Conception Act, which, as it was written and introduced in the House, would place a nationwide ban on abortion and some forms of birth control.

Advertisement

He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill passed by Democrats and signed in August by President Biden, which among other things, protects Medicare recipients from high drug prices by phasing in an annual limit for out-of-pocket costs and establishes a $35 cap for a month’s supply of insulin.

Smith has been an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and expanding access to healthcare. While in the Legislature, Smith authored successful bills on college affordability, access to mental healthcare, education reform and compensation for victims of human trafficking.

As of Sept. 30, Smith had raised about $3 million, compared with Garcia’s nearly $6.2 million, according to the most recent fundraising disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.

4

Where is District 27?

The 27th Congressional District includes Lancaster, Palmdale, Santa Clarita and a sliver of the city of Los Angeles, as well as more rural parts of the Antelope Valley and high desert.

Advertisement

5

Where Garcia and Smith stand on abortion

Garcia
Before the Supreme Court’s decision in June reversing Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing a national right to abortion, Garcia signed onto an amicus brief asking justices to overturn Roe. The day the decision was announced, Garcia put out a statement saying abortion was now an issue for the states.

“If you are concerned over your abortion rights, call your state assemblyman or senator as the law now falls under the guidance of Sacramento,” he wrote.

After the primary election, he indicated in a statement to The Times that he supported exceptions to abortion bans in cases of rape, incest or threats to the mother’s health — a departure from the Life at Conception bill that he cosponsored.

Smith

Advertisement

Smith has been a vocal defender of abortion rights. In a statement to The Times she said that “supporting reproductive rights has been one of the centerpieces” of her political career.

“As a woman who is a high-risk, near-death first pregnancy survivor, and had a complicated decision to carry a second pregnancy to term, I have been a stalwart advocate for greater access to services in my community and will continue to defend a woman’s right to unfettered access to safe, legal abortion services, including now codifying abortion rights into law.”

6

Where Garcia and Smith stand on Jan. 6 insurrection

Garcia

Garcia was one of seven California members of Congress who voted to overturn 2020 presidential election results. After a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and paused proceedings in the certification of Biden’s win, Garcia voted against certifying Pennsylvania and Arizona’s electoral votes.

“What is happening in the Capitol today is unacceptable and tragic to our nation’s integrity,” Garcia tweeted the day of the insurrection. “I call for those engaged in storming Congress to immediately cease your operations... This behavior isn’t patriotism. It’s sedition.”

Advertisement

He opposed the impeachment of Trump over his role in the insurrection, as well as the formation of a House committee to investigate the Capitol attack.

Smith

In a statement to The Times, Smith criticized Garcia’s vote to block the results of the 2020 presidential election, calling it a “flagrant assault against the rule of law, the peaceful transition of power and ultimately American democracy.”

She said votes against certification were more disturbing after the “revealing” hearings by the House Jan. 6 select committee investigating the insurrection.

Smith has criticized Garcia’s response to the attack, and on Jan. 6, she wrote on Twitter that “today is the direct result of seditious cowards like you promulgating the fallacies promoted by QAnon and extremist groups. You own this mess Mr. 1776. No walking it back now.”

Advertisement

7

Past coverage

Lancaster, CA - September 23: Ashakia Morgan, 26, of Lancaster working at her Morgans Naturals booth at The Antelope Valley Fair on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Lancaster, CA. Multiple voters in the CA-27 congressional district (northern Los Angeles county, primary in Palmdale and Lancaster) have been interviewed about how the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the state of American democracy is or is not factoring into their vote in November. The district is one of the most competitive races in the country, pitting GOP Rep. Mike Garcia against challenger Christy Smith, a Democrat. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Jan. 6 still has the power to shock. But will it move California voters?

California voters see Jan. 6 as a subplot compared with issues such as abortion and the economy ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

From left: Republican U.S. Reps. David Valadao, Mike Garcia, and Michelle Steel.(Associated Press)

Politics

Facing voter backlash, California Republicans recalibrate their antiabortion stance

In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Republican candidates have been noticeably quiet on the abortion issue.

Mike Garcia and State Assembly candidate Christy Smith

Politics

In congressional rematch, Democrat Christy Smith hopes GOP Rep. Mike Garcia’s voting record gives her an edge

The northern Los Angeles County congressional district is likely to be among the most contested in the midterms.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Mike Garcia, U.S Representative addressee a press conference with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, as they discuss the results of the largest Marijuana Eradication Operation of illegal Marijuana cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that resulted in the seizure of approximately 373,000 marijuana plants and 33,480 lbs of harvested marijuana worth about $1.193 billion dollars. Hall of Justice on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Politics

California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) said the Justice Department was acting “more like a Third Reich” after FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

SANTA CLARITA, CA - OCTOBER 04: Republican Congressman Mike Garcia is running against Democrat Christy Smith for California Congressional District 27. Photographed on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Santa Clarita, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Column: A day of atonement — California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark

Republican Mike Garcia says comparing Biden administration to Third Reich was ‘inexcusable.’

Advertisement

8

How and where to vote

Ballots have been mailed to all 22 million registered voters in the state. Californians can return ballots by mail, drop them at collection boxes or turn them in at voting centers. They can also cast ballots early at voting centers or wait until Nov. 8 to vote at their neighborhood polling places.

Find out how to register, check voter status and voter here:

Los Angeles, CA - JUNE 07: Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

Deadline for California voters to register for midterm election is Monday. Here’s how to register and vote, and what to do if you mess up your ballot.

9

Follow more election coverage

California voters head to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, the state Board of Equalization, judges, members of Congress and the state Legislature. Local races in Los Angeles include mayor and county sheriff. There are also seven ballot propositions on the table.

Read more election coverage

illustration of a paper ballot and pen

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

California’s 2022 election ballot includes races for governor, attorney general, Legislature and Congress, local contests and statewide propositions.

On the Orange County coast, voters fume about gas prices but fear for climate’s future

California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden

Column: A day of atonement — California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark

With Californians in distress, will inflation help Republicans take control of the House?

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

A hyperpolarized, deeply fragile 2022 election: Democrats’ energy over Roe blunts GOP advantage

Who is running to represent you in Congress? Here are all 52 races in California

Herschel Walker abortion allegations test just how far partisan loyalty can stretch

From L-R, Michelle Steel, Jay Chen

In tight California House race, ‘red-baiting’ mailers accuse candidate of communist ties

Mike Levin and Brian Maryott

On the issues: Rep. Mike Levin and Brian Maryott on abortion, environment and economy

MacIntyre Garbani sits in a chair surrounded by his classmates.

Is it apathy or anxiety? What’s keeping some young Californians from voting

Advertisement

Share
PoliticsCaliforniaMidterm Election 2022California Politics
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a political writer who is covering the 2022 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter covering the 2022 midterm elections. In 2020 he was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he has worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement