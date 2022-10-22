Your guide to California’s Congressional District 45 race: Rep. Michelle Steel vs. Jay Chen

Steel was born in Seoul and raised in South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Long active in GOP politics, Steel won a seat on the state Board of Equalization in 2006 and served eight years at the tax agency. She was elected to the Orange County Board of Supervisors in 2014 and to Congress in 2020. She was one of the first three Korean American women elected to the House.

Steel opted to run in the new 45th District after her Seal Beach home was drawn into the same district as Democratic Rep. Katie Porter during the decennial redrawing of congressional district lines. (Members of Congress are not required to live in their districts.)

In Congress, Steel has been a fiscal and social conservative. She voted against a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, opposed legislation that would require the federal government to recognize same-sex marriage, and has voted against abortion access measures.

Steel did not vote on the certification of the 2020 presidential election because she had COVID-19. She voted against impeaching then-President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection and against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate it.

Chen has served in his Navy career on the Korean peninsula and in the Middle East. He is a member of the Board of Trustees for Mt. San Antonio Community College and previously served on the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District Board of Education for eight years. He has worked as a management consultant and owned a local real estate business.

He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2012, and withdrew from a 2018 congressional race because of Democratic concerns about splitting the vote.

He’s said his priorities in Congress would be getting inflation and prescription drug costs under control, codifying abortion protections and lowering costs for businesses and consumers.