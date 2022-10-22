Advertisement
Share
Politics

Your guide to California’s Congressional District 45 race: Rep. Michelle Steel vs. Jay Chen

Rep. Michelle Steel, left, and Jay Chen are shown in separate photos.
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel, left, and Democrat Jay Chen are competing to represent California’s 45th Congressional District.
Seema Mehta.
By Seema Mehta
Staff WriterFollow
Graphics by 
Terry Castleman
Share
1

The contentious congressional race between Republican Rep. Michelle Steel and Navy Reserve intelligence officer Jay Chen, a Democrat, is being played out in a district created to empower Asian American voters.

The inland 45th Congressional District straddling Los Angeles and Orange counties was drawn to bind together residents of Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean and Indian descent to give those voters a stronger voice in the U.S. House of Representatives. The competition between the Korean American incumbent and Taiwanese American challenger has grown increasingly fraught.

Steel accused her rival of mocking her accent when he said people needed “an interpreter to figure out exactly what she’s saying.” Chen responded with an op-ed titled “I didn’t mock Michelle Steel’s accent.” He said that as the son of Taiwanese immigrants he wouldn’t mock anyone’s accent and that he was referring to her “convoluted” talking points.

Advertisement

Steel has sent out mailers in Vietnamese and English designed to inflame, including one heavily doctored flier that purports to show her rival holding the “Communist Manifesto” while teaching a class full of children in a room photoshopped to add communist and progressive imagery on the walls. Chen has called the attacks “absurd” and pointed out that his grandmother fled communist China and that he holds a top-secret security clearance for his military work.

2

Who are the candidates?

Steel was born in Seoul and raised in South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Long active in GOP politics, Steel won a seat on the state Board of Equalization in 2006 and served eight years at the tax agency. She was elected to the Orange County Board of Supervisors in 2014 and to Congress in 2020. She was one of the first three Korean American women elected to the House.

Steel opted to run in the new 45th District after her Seal Beach home was drawn into the same district as Democratic Rep. Katie Porter during the decennial redrawing of congressional district lines. (Members of Congress are not required to live in their districts.)

Advertisement

From L-R, Jay Chen, Michelle Steel

Politics

On the issues: Rep. Michelle Steel and Jay Chen on abortion, immigration and healthcare

Where U.S. House candidates Republican Rep. Michelle Steel and Democrat Jay Chen stand on abortion, immigration, economy, healthcare, gun control.

In Congress, Steel has been a fiscal and social conservative. She voted against a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, opposed legislation that would require the federal government to recognize same-sex marriage, and has voted against abortion access measures.

Steel did not vote on the certification of the 2020 presidential election because she had COVID-19. She voted against impeaching then-President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection and against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate it.

Chen has served in his Navy career on the Korean peninsula and in the Middle East. He is a member of the Board of Trustees for Mt. San Antonio Community College and previously served on the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District Board of Education for eight years. He has worked as a management consultant and owned a local real estate business.

He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2012, and withdrew from a 2018 congressional race because of Democratic concerns about splitting the vote.

He’s said his priorities in Congress would be getting inflation and prescription drug costs under control, codifying abortion protections and lowering costs for businesses and consumers.

Advertisement

3

Where is District 45?

The district includes Little Saigon and the cities of Artesia, Cerritos and Westminster.

4

Where Steel and Chen stand on key issues

Abortion

Steel
Steel is a co-sponsor of the Life at Conception Act, which, as introduced in the House, would ban abortions nationwide with no exceptions.

Of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 ruling that had guaranteed a federal right to abortion, Steel said, “I will always respect the decisions of the court. I do agree with their most recent decision that abortions should be left to the states.” She said she does “not believe in abortions except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.”

Advertisement

Chen
Chen said the overturning of Roe “will lead to women dying and women going to jail. This is unacceptable. Women deserve the right to govern their own bodies.”

He called for legislation that “affirms a woman’s right to an abortion without undue interference. Reproductive rights must be protected and healthcare decisions should only be made between a woman and her doctor, not by politicians. We must codify Roe at the federal level and prevent Republicans from passing the nationwide abortion ban that they clamor for in the wake of Roe’s overturn.”

Inflation

Steel
“I will continue to fight to lower taxes on American families. I have long been a taxpayer advocate, and Americans deserve to keep more of their hard-earned dollars,” Steel said, adding she would work on policies to “encourage job growth, and increase opportunities for all Americans.”

Steel voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden recently signed into law.

Chen
Chen said he grew up helping at his family’s small business and understands how such businesses struggle amid inflation. “In Congress I will prioritize passing the Bipartisan Innovation Act to lower costs for American consumers by strengthening our supply chains and investing in advanced domestic manufacturing.”

Advertisement

5

Past coverage

From L-R, Jay Chen, Michelle Steel

Politics

On the issues: Rep. Michelle Steel and Jay Chen on abortion, immigration and healthcare

Where U.S. House candidates Republican Rep. Michelle Steel and Democrat Jay Chen stand on abortion, immigration, economy, healthcare, gun control.

From L-R, Michelle Steel, Jay Chen

Politics

In tight California House race, ‘red-baiting’ mailers accuse candidate of communist ties

GOP Rep. Michelle Steel’s campaign doctored images to make Democratic rival Jay Chen appear to be a communist sympathizer.

From L-R, Jay Chen, Michelle Steele

Politics

Charges of racism and red-baiting in race for congressional seat created to elevate Asian Americans

The race between Rep. Michelle Steel and Jay Chen in a congressional district drawn to empower Asian Americans now features charges of racism, sexism and red-baiting.

Orange County, CA - October 07: JC Clow, owner of The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar poses for a portrait at their Orange County location on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Orange County, CA. He says inflation has greatly affected his business. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

With Californians in distress, will inflation help Republicans take control of the House?

California Republicans hope inflation gives them an edge with independents in tight congressional races as Democrats fight to keep control of the House.

6

How and where to vote

Ballots have been mailed to all 22 million registered voters in the state. Californians can return ballots by mail, drop them at collection boxes or turn them in at voting centers. They can also cast ballots early at voting centers or wait until Nov. 8 to vote at their neighborhood polling places.

Advertisement

Find out how to register, check voter status and vote here:

Los Angeles, CA - JUNE 07: Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

Deadline for California voters to register for midterm election is Monday. Here’s how to register and vote, and what to do if you mess up your ballot.

7

For more election coverage

California voters head to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, the state Board of Equalization, judges, members of Congress and the state Legislature. Local races in Los Angeles include mayor and county sheriff. There are also seven ballot propositions on the table.

Read more election coverage

An animated illustration showing two TVs. The left shows a pro-abortion ad. The right shows the word INFLATION

In California’s TV multiverse, there are two separate elections taking place

In California election ads, Democrats running for Congress spotlight abortion access after Roe vs. Wade’s overturn; Republicans focus on inflation.

Jan. 6 still has the power to shock. But will it move California voters?

California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden

Column: A day of atonement — California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark

Is it apathy or anxiety? What’s keeping some young Californians from voting

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

Who is running to represent you in Congress? Here are all 52 races in California

With Californians in distress, will inflation help Republicans take control of the House?

illustration of a paper ballot and pen

What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 midterm election?

From L-R, Michelle Steel, Jay Chen

In tight California House race, ‘red-baiting’ mailers accuse candidate of communist ties

On the Orange County coast, voters fume about gas prices but fear for climate’s future

Share
PoliticsMidterm Election 2022
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a political writer who is covering the 2022 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter covering the 2022 midterm elections. In 2020 he was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he has worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement