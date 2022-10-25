On the issues: David Valadao and Rudy Salas on immigration, abortion and agriculture

Salas

“Again and again, Congress has failed to fix our broken immigration system. Members of Congress have spent years putting their own personal political interests ahead of results for our communities. And our families and our economy here in the Central Valley are paying the price,” said Salas, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico.



“I believe that we need a pathway to citizenship. There are a lot of people in the Central Valley who have worked and lived here for over 5-10 years and paid their taxes and are in good standing, law-abiding and should be afforded the opportunity to be a citizen of the United States.



“At the same time, we must bring our border security into the 21st century to ensure we have safe and secure borders.



Valadao

Valadao, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Europe, coming from the Azores, says on his campaign website that he supports reforming the immigration process and “a reasonable and responsible pathway to citizenship for those wishing to enter our country and those already here.”



“Rather than targeting those simply trying to raise their families, we should equip law enforcement with the tools to focus on undocumented immigrants who have committed serious crimes,” he said.