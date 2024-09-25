Ancho Strawberry Salsa
This salsa roja, inspired by Flamingo Estate’s dried strawberries flavored with guajillo and Key lime, delights with a sweet-tartness that plays up the spice of the ancho chile. Strawberries macerated with lemon juice and light brown sugar enhance the dried red fruit flavors of ancho (the smoked, dried version of poblano). Charring the onion, garlic and Roma tomatoes provides more depth to this salsa, making it perfect for morning eggs, over al pastor tacos or atop ceviche.
Destem the dried ancho chile and cut it open lengthwise. Discard the seeds and clean the chile by running it under cool water; remove its innards and set it aside.
Bring the water to boil on high heat in a small saucepan. Once the water is boiling, add the chile, cover the pan and reduce the heat to the lowest setting. Let the water simmer gently for about 5 minutes and then turn off the heat without removing the lid, allowing the chile to soften and steep in the water.
Cut the strawberries into quarters and set aside in a medium bowl. Add the brown sugar and lemon juice; stir to coat the berries. Allow them to sit at least 5 minutes, or until you’re ready to blend the salsa together.
Turn a comal or cast-iron griddle or skillet to medium-high heat. Cut the quarter onion in half and smash the garlic cloves. Place the onion, garlic and Roma tomato on the hot comal. Turn them occasionally until they’ve charred. The garlic will be removed from the comal first, requiring about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. The onions will char in smaller spots, and turn somewhat translucent and soft, about 9 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. The tomatoes will require the most time; leave them on the comal while turning periodically, about 10 more minutes after the onions are removed, or until you reach charred spots on as much of the surface as possible, the skin has broken and wants to or has started to peel off. Remove from the heat and allow the tomatoes to cool for a few minutes.
Once the tomatoes have cooled enough to handle, add them to a blender along with the garlic, ancho chile, strawberries, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 cup of the chile liquid. Blend until smooth, adding about a tablespoon of the chile liquid at a time if necessary. The final product will be a thick reddish plum-colored puree.
