Ancho Strawberry Salsa

Turn a comal or cast-iron griddle or skillet to medium-high heat. Cut the quarter onion in half and smash the garlic cloves. Place the onion, garlic and Roma tomato on the hot comal. Turn them occasionally until they’ve charred. The garlic will be removed from the comal first, requiring about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. The onions will char in smaller spots, and turn somewhat translucent and soft, about 9 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. The tomatoes will require the most time; leave them on the comal while turning periodically, about 10 more minutes after the onions are removed, or until you reach charred spots on as much of the surface as possible, the skin has broken and wants to or has started to peel off. Remove from the heat and allow the tomatoes to cool for a few minutes.