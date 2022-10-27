Autumn Fattoush Salad with Brussels Sprouts and Delicata Squash

Created by: Good Eggs

Serves: 4

Vegetarian (contains wheat, milk)

2 whole delicata squash

2 cups Brussels sprouts, halved

2 whole pieces Pita bread

3 tbsp mint leaves, lightly packed

2 tbsp parsley leaves

¼ cup feta, crumbled

1 tsp sumac

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Roasted Scallion Dressing

1 bunch scallions

5 tbsp olive oil, divided

1.5 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Having trouble finding these ingredients, or too busy for a trip to the store? Good Eggs, a premium online food market that delivers radically fresh produce such as Harry’s Berries, Murray Family Farms Citrus, and Rancho Vasquez Avocados, directly to your doorstep, has you covered. Their available meal kit features every ingredient you need to make the delicious salad above and arrives at your home the same day, along with any other curated groceries you may need.

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment or foil.

Step 2: To prep the squash, cut the delicata in half lengthwise, scoop out the seeds, and slice into half-moons about ½ inch thick. Trim the root end of the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half.

Step 3: Arrange the Brussels sprouts and squash on the prepared pan in a single layer, toss with ¼ cup of olive oil, season with salt and freshly ground pepper, and transfer to the oven. Roast until the veggies are tender-crisp and golden, 15 to 20 minutes. In the last five minutes, add the scallions, brushed with 1 tbsp olive oil.

Step 4: Brush 2 pieces of pita with olive oil, season with salt, and transfer to the oven to toast until crisp, 5 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, break the pita bread into bite-sized pieces.

Step 5: Take the cooled scallions and process in a blender or food processor until smooth (alternatively, chop very finely. Combine with 4 tbsp olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard and salt and pepper to taste (at least 2 tsp salt). Pulse in machine or whisk until fully combined.

Step 6: Pick the mint and parsley leaves and toss the stems. In a large bowl, combine the roasted veggies, herbs, feta, and toasted pita. Drizzle with ⅓ cup of the roasted scallion vinaigrette and turn to coat. Sprinkle with the sumac, grind with pepper, and serve.