Baked Totopos
Time30 minutes
YieldsMakes 12 ounces
Turn thick-cut stale tortillas into homemade totopos for making chilaquiles. Laying out the tortillas overnight at room temperature helps remove moisture and makes them sturdier for baking, and maximizes their crunch.
1
Preheat oven to 375°F.
2
In a large bowl, toss the tortilla wedges with oil, and season with 1 teaspoon of salt. Working in batches, transfer tortillas in a single layer onto baking sheets. Bake, until the tortillas are lightly browned and crispy, 10 to 12 minutes.
