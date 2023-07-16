Advertisement

Baked Totopos

30 minutes
Makes 12 ounces
A bowl filled with baked totopos.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
1

Preheat oven to 375°F.

2

In a large bowl, toss the tortilla wedges with oil, and season with 1 teaspoon of salt. Working in batches, transfer tortillas in a single layer onto baking sheets. Bake, until the tortillas are lightly browned and crispy, 10 to 12 minutes.

