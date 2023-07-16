Advertisement

Fried Totopos

50 minutes
Makes 12 ounces
A bowl filled with fried totopos.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Print RecipePrint Recipe
By Paola Briseño-González

To make the best chilaquiles, it’s all about the foundation: homemade totopos. Totopos are the official name of tortilla chips in Mexico, and it’s easy to make your own from thick-cut stale tortillas. Lay out the tortillas overnight at room temperature to remove remove moisture, which will help make the chips extra crispy.

Read MoreRead Less
Advertisement
1

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low until the oil is shimmering or reaches 275 degrees when checked with a thermometer. Working in batches to avoid crowding the skillet, fry the tortillas, stirring often until crispy and golden brown, 2 to 4 minutes per batch.

2

Using a slotted spoon, transfer each batch of totopos to a large bowl and season with ¼ teaspoon of salt, tossing to coat. Place totopos on a baking sheet lined with paper towels to absorb excess oil. Repeat with remaining batches.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes