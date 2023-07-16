Fried Totopos
To make the best chilaquiles, it’s all about the foundation: homemade totopos. Totopos are the official name of tortilla chips in Mexico, and it’s easy to make your own from thick-cut stale tortillas. Lay out the tortillas overnight at room temperature to remove remove moisture, which will help make the chips extra crispy.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low until the oil is shimmering or reaches 275 degrees when checked with a thermometer. Working in batches to avoid crowding the skillet, fry the tortillas, stirring often until crispy and golden brown, 2 to 4 minutes per batch.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer each batch of totopos to a large bowl and season with ¼ teaspoon of salt, tossing to coat. Place totopos on a baking sheet lined with paper towels to absorb excess oil. Repeat with remaining batches.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.