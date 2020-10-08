Blender Mayonnaise

While handmade mayonnaise is a skill all home cooks should master, this blender version is so easy, you may find yourself never buying packed mayo again. The key, according to chef Javier Ramos, is in chilling the oil, which helps prevent the mechanical heat generated by the machine from warming the ingredients too much, leading to off or rancid flavors. When using this method, however, you must use a small food processor or blender, preferably smaller than 1.5 liters. If your machine is too large, the yolks will sit under the blade and be unable to catch the first few drops of oil, which forms the emulsion on which the condiment is based. And because the oil you use will be the most dominant flavor in your mayonnaise, make sure it is fresh. If in doubt, buy a new bottle.