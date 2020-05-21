It takes only minutes to make from-scratch mayonnaise, which has a silkier texture and fresher flavor than the jarred stuff. Using a food processor or blender ensures a nearly foolproof outcome. Whether you’re whisking by hand or using a machine, be sure to drizzle in the oil very slowly to prevent the mixture from breaking.
Whole Egg Mayonnaise
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 ½ cups
1
Blend the egg, lemon juice and salt in a food processor or blender until smooth. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl if needed. With the machine running, add the oil in a very slow, steady stream. Blend just until emulsified.
Variations:
Handmade Whole Egg Mayonnaise: Whisk the egg, lemon juice and salt in a medium bowl. Continue whisking while adding the oil in a very slow, steady stream. Whisk until emulsified.
Olive Oil Mayonnaise: Substitute one-quarter of the oil with extra-virgin olive oil, slowly streaming the vegetable oil in first.
Raw Egg Food Safety
The egg remains raw, which the USDA says isn’t safe because of the risk of salmonella. If you’re concerned, use a pasteurized egg.
Make Ahead:
The mayonnaise can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
