Burgette's Salmon Belly Smashburgers

Cook the salmon burgers: Add just enough oil to a large skillet (you want it as wide as possible so you have room to flatten the patties) to lightly coat the bottom. Heat the pan over medium heat. Work in batches of two and place the salmon patties in the hot pan, cover with patty paper and use a burger press to flatten the salmon patty (you’ll want to put your weight into it) smashing to a sheet. Immediately remove the patty paper and season the patty with a pinch of salt. Cook until the bottom is golden brown with crispy edges; this is going to take less than 1 minute.

Use a flat wide metal spatula (the spatula should be wider than the patty) to scrape the salmon patty off the bottom of the pan. Flip and season each patty with a pinch of salt. Cook the bottom side until golden brown, less than a minute. Scrape from the pan with your spatula and set aside. Repeat this cooking process with the remaining patties.

Add about 1 tablespoon of sauce to each side of the buttered buns. Place two salmon patties on top of each of the bottom buns. Add a layer of pickles and then the top buns and serve immediately.