California Winter Pimm's Cup
The Pimm’s Cup is garnished with abandon, so go all out. I especially like a mix of mint, berries, cucumber and citrus. You can also add candied ginger or other herbs. A maraschino cherry or two would be excellent to snack on by the end. Whatever you like. If you’re using regular lemon juice instead of Meyer, add ½ teaspoon raw sugar, such as Turbinado, to the cucumber and ginger and muddle until dissolved — it will account for the natural sweetness of the Meyer lemons.
Combine the cucumber and ginger slices and the mint in a cocktail shaker and muddle together to bruise the leaves and extract some juice from the cucumber and ginger. Pour in the Pimm’s, lemon juice and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice, cover and shake vigorously until well-chilled, at least 15 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled lowball or wine glass and top with the ginger beer. Garnish however you prefer, adding one or all to the top of the drink.
