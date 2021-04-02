California Winter Pimm's Cup

The Pimm’s Cup is garnished with abandon, so go all out. I especially like a mix of mint, berries, cucumber and citrus. You can also add candied ginger or other herbs. A maraschino cherry or two would be excellent to snack on by the end. Whatever you like. If you’re using regular lemon juice instead of Meyer, add ½ teaspoon raw sugar, such as Turbinado, to the cucumber and ginger and muddle until dissolved — it will account for the natural sweetness of the Meyer lemons.