Carrot Ribbon Salad

This surprisingly simple salad combines carrot ribbons with golden raisins, mint, cilantro and crunchy pita chips before being drizzled with a garlicky dressing. What makes this salad stand out is that every bite is packed with flavor and texture. I love the addition of pomegranate molasses, a staple in Middle Eastern cooking, in the dressing for the earthy sweetness it adds, but if you don’t have it, just leave it out. The components of this salad can be done in advance, which makes it ideal for dinner parties. Dress the salad right before serving or it’ll become too soggy.