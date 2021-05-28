Charred Cabbage with Hazelnuts & Chile Butter
Here, I’ve combined sweet hazelnuts (Turkey is the world’s leading producer) with a sweet pointed cabbage, commonly called hispi or sweetheart cabbage, which can be found in larger supermarkets or in Turkish or Asian grocery stores. Using a grill or grill pan gives you thick charred lines on the cabbage wedges but isn’t essential. You can just pop them in the oven and bake the wedges if you want to skip that step.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees (and/or set up a gas or charcoal grill for indirect and direct heating).
Cut the cabbage in half, keeping the stem intact, then cut each piece into thirds so you end up with 6 thick wedges. You’ll get some random pieces falling off, but that’s OK; you can transfer those bits straight to a rimmed baking sheet.
Place the cumin and coriander seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat and toast them for 1 minute or so until their aromas are released. Grind the spices in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder and transfer to a bowl, then mix in the allspice, oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread this spiced oil over the cabbage, using your fingers to massage it into each piece.
If using the oven, heat a grill pan over high heat until very hot. Place the cabbage wedges on the direct-heat side of your grill (or in the grill pan) and sear for about 4 minutes on each side until they are charred. Then transfer the wedges to the indirect side of the grill and close the grill (or transfer them to the baking sheet and place them in the oven). Roast until the stalks are soft and tender, 20 to 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, toast the hazelnuts in a dry skillet over medium heat for a few minutes until they turn glossy and start to brown. Add the butter and Aleppo pepper, reduce the heat to low, and cook for a few minutes, stirring frequently to ensure the hazelnuts don’t burn.
When the cabbage is ready, transfer it to a serving plate and spoon the chile butter and hazelnuts over the cabbage. Season with salt and pepper and top with the parsley. Sprinkle with a little more Aleppo pepper before serving.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.