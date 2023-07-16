Chilaquiles Verdes With Hoja Santa Eggs and Garlicky Beans
This herbaceous version of chilaquiles verdes is made with hoja santa eggs, inspired by the version at La Cucina de Humo in Oaxaca. Hoja santa is an aromatic leaf essential to Oaxacan cuisine, with the aromas of tarragon, licorice, fennel and anise. Hoja santa is available at Mexican grocery stores such as Northgate Gonzalez Markets in the produce section. The hoja santa eggs are layered on totopos chips with salsa verde — cooked tomatillos, garlic, onions and serrano chile. If you can’t find hoja santa, fresh shiso leaves, available in most Asian markets, make a good substitution.
Combine tomatillos, onion, garlic and broth (or water) in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and partially cover until the tomatillos are dull green and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the mixture along with the broth and serrano into a blender; purée until smooth. Add cilantro and 1½ teaspoons of salt to the blender. Pulse until smooth. Taste and add sugar if needed.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over the lowest heat setting. Place four hoja santa leaves on a single layer. Season the leaves with ¼ teaspoon of salt and carefully crack one egg over each leaf and season the eggs with a pinch of salt. Partially cover with a lid and cook until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny, 5 to 6 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a medium skillet over low heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add beans and ½ teaspoon of salt, stir until the beans are warmed through, 2 minutes. Turn off the heat, and stir parsley. Season with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and a drizzle of oil.
In a large stockpot big enough to fit all the totopos, combine the totopos with the salsa verde over medium-low heat. Gently stir with a spatula until totopos are fully coated, taking care not to let them get too soft (you’re after that soft-chewy-crunchy bite), 3 minutes. Turn off the heat.
Divide chilaquiles among plates. Using a spatula, carefully lift the hoja santa eggs off the skillet and place on top of the chilaquiles. Spoon the beans on the side along with the sliced avocado. Serve immediately.
