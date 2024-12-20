Chocolate-Cherry Babka With Black Sesame and Cocoa Crumble
This chocolate babka is inspired by Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda. Black sesame cocoa filling is dotted with cherry preserves, plus cocoa crumbles for even more chocolate flavor and texture. The kirsch syrup soaks into the babka to help keep it moist and enhance the Black Forest flavor profile that the soda is known for.
Note: This recipe makes enough brioche dough for two babkas. You can mix and match the glazes and fillings using the recipes for Chocolate Gelt Babka With Hazelnut Amaretti Filling and Chocolate Espresso Glaze and Black and White Babka.
Make the brioche: Heat the milk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until it’s just lukewarm, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour it into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, then add the flour, sugar, yeast, salt and eggs. Mix on low until just combined, then raise to medium speed for an additional 4 minutes. Knead until the dough is smooth and begins to pull away from the side of the bowl.
Add the butter a tablespoon at a time, making sure each knob has been fully incorporated before adding the next. Once all the butter is added, continue to knead until velvety and supple, about 6 minutes.
Transfer the dough to a lightly greased bowl and cover in an ambiently warm place to rise until doubled in size, about an hour.
Once risen, push the dough down with your hands to deflate. Re-form into a loose ball before recovering and placing in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours or preferably overnight.
Make the filling: In a medium bowl, add black sesame paste, butter, sugar, cocoa powder and salt. Stir to combine, then refrigerate until ready to use. (After adding the filling during assembly, dot with small spoonfuls of the cherry preserves before rolling.)
Make the cocoa crumble: Add flour, sugar, cocoa powder and salt to a medium bowl. Stir to combine. Pour over melted butter and stir until dry ingredients are hydrated and large crumbs form. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For two loaves of babka, line two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans with parchment paper. Set aside.
Tip your dough onto a lightly floured work surface and divide in half.
Roll out half of the dough into a rectangle that’s about 1/8 inch thick (about 12 by 16 inches). Spread 3 or 4 generous spoonfuls of filling evenly across the surface. Dot with small spoonfuls of cherry preserves. Sprinkle half the cocoa crumble over the surface. Starting at the bottom edge, roll the dough away from you into a log-shaped cylinder. Place the dough in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to firm up. This will make for a cleaner cut (see below). Repeat the process with the second half of the dough.
Turn the dough lengthwise so that one end of the log is toward you. Using a sharp knife, cut about an inch off either end to reveal your swirl of filling. Then cut the log vertically down the center.
Cross the two halves in the middle, then braid the top and bottom, pinching the ends to seal. Moving swiftly, since it can get a little messy, place the babka in the loaf pan.
Repeat the process with the second half of the dough. Cover and allow to rise for about an hour until it’s doubled in volume, and the dough bounces back to the touch, about an hour.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Once risen, bake the babka until deeply burnished, 40 to 45 minutes. When you tap on the surface of the loaf, it should sound hollow. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Meanwhile, make the syrup: In a small saucepan, combine sugar, kirsch and water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves and the syrup has thickened slightly. Once out of the oven, pierce the babka using a skewer or paring knife and pour half the syrup over each babka. Allow to soak and cool before serving.
