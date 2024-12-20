Chocolate-Cherry Babka With Black Sesame and Cocoa Crumble

This chocolate babka is inspired by Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda. Black sesame cocoa filling is dotted with cherry preserves, plus cocoa crumbles for even more chocolate flavor and texture. The kirsch syrup soaks into the babka to help keep it moist and enhance the Black Forest flavor profile that the soda is known for.

Note: This recipe makes enough brioche dough for two babkas. You can mix and match the glazes and fillings using the recipes for Chocolate Gelt Babka With Hazelnut Amaretti Filling and Chocolate Espresso Glaze and Black and White Babka.