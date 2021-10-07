Coffee-Soaked Dates

When it comes to soaking dates, usually it’s done to simply rehydrate an older, dried-out date that’s been sitting on that market shelf for too long. It becomes a more plump, juicier version of itself. This recipe works great with fresh dates too, since the main goal is to infuse flavor and rejuvenate. This is by far the simplest and most rewarding way to use up any leftover coffee from your morning — great when you need a quick pick-me-up in the afternoon or as a simple dessert.