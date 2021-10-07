Coffee-Soaked Dates
When it comes to soaking dates, usually it’s done to simply rehydrate an older, dried-out date that’s been sitting on that market shelf for too long. It becomes a more plump, juicier version of itself. This recipe works great with fresh dates too, since the main goal is to infuse flavor and rejuvenate. This is by far the simplest and most rewarding way to use up any leftover coffee from your morning — great when you need a quick pick-me-up in the afternoon or as a simple dessert.
Place the dates in an 8-ounce airtight container or bowl so they lie flat and in a single layer. Pour the coffee over the dates so they’re completely covered (you may need to use more depending on the shape and size of your container). Cover the container, transfer to the refrigerator and let the dates soak for at least 4 hours and up to 2 weeks.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.