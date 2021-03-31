Comté and Sesame Twists

“I was in a tiny butcher shop in Burgundy buying pork chops when I saw them: twisty, buttery, cheesy, crunchy pre-packaged puff pastry sticks that gave me un coup de coeur,” Rebekah Peppler says in her cookbook “À Table” (Chronicle Books, 2021). “Literally translated to ‘a hit or shock to the heart,’ this phrase describes an instant, intense crush for something. (For people, the French often use the equally evocative term ‘lightning strike,’ un coup de foudre, meaning love at first sight.) My crush came home with me right away, and I haven’t been able to find that particular brand since. So I wrote this recipe and wish you a lifetime of happiness with her.”