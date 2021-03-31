Comté and Sesame Twists
“I was in a tiny butcher shop in Burgundy buying pork chops when I saw them: twisty, buttery, cheesy, crunchy pre-packaged puff pastry sticks that gave me un coup de coeur,” Rebekah Peppler says in her cookbook “À Table” (Chronicle Books, 2021). “Literally translated to ‘a hit or shock to the heart,’ this phrase describes an instant, intense crush for something. (For people, the French often use the equally evocative term ‘lightning strike,’ un coup de foudre, meaning love at first sight.) My crush came home with me right away, and I haven’t been able to find that particular brand since. So I wrote this recipe and wish you a lifetime of happiness with her.”
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Transfer the puff pastry to a lightly floured surface, and roll into a 20-by-10-inch (50 by 25 cm) rectangle, about ⅛ inch (4 mm) thick. Sprinkle the Comté and sesame seeds on one long half of the dough rectangle, leaving a ¼-inch (6 mm) border around the edges. Fold the other half over the cheese-and-sesame filling.
Cut the dough crosswise into 32 strips, each about 2/3-by-5 inches (17 mm by 12 cm). Transfer the strips to the prepared baking sheets and, working with one strip at a time, brush lightly with the beaten egg. Twist each strip and sprinkle with flaky salt.
Bake until deeply golden brown, 18 to 25 minutes. Serve warm or transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely, about 15 minutes, before serving.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.