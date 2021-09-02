Couscous with Fresh Garbanzos, Feta and Alguashte Dukkah

In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat until it begins to shimmer. Add the couscous and cook, stirring often, until golden and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in the water and add the parsley, tarragon and 1 teaspoon of salt. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer, then cover and cook until the couscous is cooked through and has absorbed all the liquid, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and uncover. Drizzle the couscous with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and gently fluff the grains with a fork. Let rest while you prepare the dukkah.