Cranberry Relish With Citrus and Shallots
This update on a classic cranberry relish uses grapefruit zest and flesh for lots of brightness and a lot less sugar than the old-school recipes. Thinly sliced shallots add a hint of savoriness to balance the bittersweet berries wonderfully. This relish needs only 20 minutes to macerate before serving.
Place the cranberries in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped, about 12 pulses, stopping halfway through to scrape down the sides of the bowl. You still want a good amount of texture. Scrape the cranberries into a large bowl.
Using a Microplane set over the bowl, finely grate the zest from the grapefruit and the orange, letting it fall over the cranberries. Using a paring knife, remove the peel and white pith from both citrus, being careful not to remove too much of the flesh. Cut both citrus crosswise into thin slices and discard any seeds.
Add the citrus slices, the sugar, shallot and salt to the cranberries and toss to combine. Refrigerate the cranberry relish for at least 20 minutes, tossing occasionally, before serving.
