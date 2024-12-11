Crudo e Nudo's Tuna Tartare Toast

For tuna tartare, Crudo E Nudo chef-owner Brian Bornemann utilizes shrimp stock, onion confit and white soy sauce, which give it rich umami flavor. You can make the stock and confit in advance. The tartare tops slices of toasted country loaf and is garnished with fragrant yuzu oil, black sesame and scallions. This is no ordinary toast.

You will have more onion confit than you will need for this recipe. Reserve the confit for another use in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.

Note: Bornemann uses O-Med yuzu olive oil, available at Surfas and other specialty markets and online. Alternatively, you can mix 1 tablespoon good olive oil with ¼ teaspoon yuzu juice. White soy sauce is available at select Japanese and specialty markets and online.