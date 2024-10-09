Curtis Stone's Tomato Sauce (Ketchup)
Australian chef Curtis Stone says you can’t eat sausage rolls without tomato sauce (or ketchup). Here’s his homemade tomato sauce recipe — less sweet than bottled ketchup, rich and silky.
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to deepen in color and caramelize, about 2 minutes.
Add the brown sugar and continue cooking, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, vinegar, soy sauce, mustard, salt, chipotle powder, allspice and cloves and stir well to combine. Cover the pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally to prevent the sauce from scorching, until thickened (to a ketchup-like consistency), about 30 minutes.
Cool slightly and transfer to a blender. Cover the blender with a lid and towel. Starting very slowly, blend until completely smooth. It will take a few minutes to achieve a silky texture. Transfer to a bowl or container and chill for 1½ hours. The sauce will keep in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
