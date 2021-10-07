Date and Lemon Bars With Sesame

In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter and tahini until smooth. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt. Add the tahini-butter mixture and stir with a spoon until the dough comes together. Using your hands, knead the dough until it forms a smooth ball. Transfer the ball of dough to the prepared pan and use your hand to press it into an even layer over the bottom (not up the sides). Bake until golden brown around the edges, 20 to 25 minutes.