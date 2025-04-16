Found Oyster's Scallop Tostadas with Yuzu-Apple Vinaigrette
In this perfect party appetizer, the sweet funk of scallops is complemented by the savoriness of the corn tostada and the sour, spicy punch from the yuzu-apple vinaigrette. I love the texture of this dish — the dressing just barely saturates the tostada as you pour it over, and you bite into varying levels of softness and crunch at once.
Note: Don’t throw away any cilantro stems. They are super flavorful and have an awesome crunch. They go treat minced as a garnish on this tostada or folded into a salad dressing or even a mignonette.
Scallop Tostadas with Yuzu-Apple Vinaigrette
Line a plate with a paper towel. Fill a skillet with oil to a depth of 1 inch and heat the oil to 325 degrees.
Fry a tortilla, flipping it over every 30 seconds to help keep it nice and flat. Once the tortilla is a light gold color and not releasing bubbles, about 2 minutes, transfer it to the paper-towel-lined plate and season it immediately on both sides with kosher salt. Repeat with the other tortilla.
Finely grate the apple (the skin is OK) to get 1 tablespoon and add it to a medium bowl. (Save the rest of the apple for another use.) Add the lime juice, mirin and yuzu kosho and mix until well combined. Taste it for seasoning and add more yuzu kosho if you want the dressing a little spicier.
Set the bowl in the refrigerator, covered, to keep cold until serving. (It will keep for up to 3 days.)
When ready to serve, slice the scallops into 1/4-inch-thick pieces. Carefully break the tortillas in half to make for easier sharing and place each broken tortilla on its own plate (or half on each plate if you are serving four). Evenly disperse the sliced scallops over the tortilla pieces, then pour the yuzu vinaigrette over all of the scallops. Drizzle them with olive oil and sprinkle with some flaky sea salt.
Garnish the whole of the tostadas with the cilantro stems and crumble any basil buds over the tostadas. Tear any large basil leaves in half and arrange them, as well as the small leaves, on top of the scallops (you really can’t add too much), sprinkling any extras over the rest of the tostadas. Serve immediately.
