Found Oyster's Scallop Tostadas with Yuzu-Apple Vinaigrette

In this perfect party appetizer, the sweet funk of scallops is complemented by the savoriness of the corn tostada and the sour, spicy punch from the yuzu-apple vinaigrette. I love the texture of this dish — the dressing just barely saturates the tostada as you pour it over, and you bite into varying levels of softness and crunch at once.

Note: Don’t throw away any cilantro stems. They are super flavorful and have an awesome crunch. They go treat minced as a garnish on this tostada or folded into a salad dressing or even a mignonette.