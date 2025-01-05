Fountain Grains & Greens' Grilled Beet Greens

In a bid to minimize waste in his East Hollywood restaurant, Fountain Grains & Greens chef-owner Aric Attebery loves to cook beet greens. The leaves of the root vegetable often get discarded, but when cooked they make an excellent side dish or component for a grain bowl or salad.

Beet greens can often be found at your local farmers market — especially later in the day — as customers request the greens and stems be removed from their bundles of beets.

“They’ll have just boxes of greens that they would throw in the compost or throw away, and oftentimes they’ll just give them to you,” Attebery says. “I asked Alex Weiser and Tomei Farms for them and they’re like, ‘Thank you for using these, because nobody uses them but they’re fantastic.’ Anything that you would use like rainbow chard or spinach ... these are just as delicious.”

At Fountain Grains & Greens, Attebery likes to grill his beet greens over a Thai lump charcoal called Thaan, just long enough to garner a char, but they also sear well in a hot pan. These greens add a smoky, textural edge to any dish but are just as delicious alone.