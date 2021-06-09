Grilled Swordfish With Quick Crushed Potatoes and Parsley-Caper Relish

Place the swordfish and scallions on a rimmed baking sheet, drizzle both with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season all over with salt and pepper. Place the swordfish on the grill first, then add the scallions in and around the swordfish. Grill both, turning the scallions occasionally and flipping the swordfish steaks once halfway through cooking, until lightly charred and cooked through. The swordfish is ready when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the fish registers 145 degrees — 7 to 9 minutes for 4 smaller steaks, 14 to 18 minutes for one large steak, depending on its thickness. The scallions will take about 8 minutes. Transfer the swordfish to a plate and tent to keep warm, and transfer the scallions to a cutting board.