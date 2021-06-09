Grilled Swordfish With Quick Crushed Potatoes and Parsley-Caper Relish
Your grill performs double duty in this dish, adding flavor to meaty swordfish steaks as well as lightly charring scallions for a smoky, herb-packed relish. If you’re not a fan of swordfish, you can swap it out with any firm-fleshed fish that grills well, such as tuna or monkfish steaks, or fillets of haddock or halibut.
Prepare a gas or charcoal grill (or indoor grill pan) for direct cooking over medium-high heat.
Meanwhile, place the potatoes in a medium saucepan along with 2 tablespoons of salt and cover with cold water (about one inch). Bring to a boil and cook until a knife inserted in the center of the potatoes goes in and out with no resistance (12 to 15 minutes). Reserve ½ cup of the potato cooking water and then drain the potatoes. Return the potatoes to the pot, add the reserved water and ¼ cup olive oil and coarsely mash with a potato masher or a fork. Season with salt and pepper, then set aside and cover to keep warm.
While the potatoes cook, place the green beans in a medium microwave-safe bowl and add the ½ cup water. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high for 4 minutes. Keep covered and let stand at room temperature until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes more. Uncover and drain off any water. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.
Place the swordfish and scallions on a rimmed baking sheet, drizzle both with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season all over with salt and pepper. Place the swordfish on the grill first, then add the scallions in and around the swordfish. Grill both, turning the scallions occasionally and flipping the swordfish steaks once halfway through cooking, until lightly charred and cooked through. The swordfish is ready when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the fish registers 145 degrees — 7 to 9 minutes for 4 smaller steaks, 14 to 18 minutes for one large steak, depending on its thickness. The scallions will take about 8 minutes. Transfer the swordfish to a plate and tent to keep warm, and transfer the scallions to a cutting board.
Chop the scallions and then transfer them to a bowl and stir in the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, the vinegar, capers and parsley. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine the relish. Serve the swordfish and green beans with the potatoes and relish spooned over top.
