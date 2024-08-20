Thai Fried Bananas

Anajak Thai chef-owner Justin Pichetrungsi batters and fries sliced bananas to ultimate crispiness. Eat them on their own as a snack or dessert. Or add them to his ice cream sundaes with Thai tea caramel sauce . When frying the battered bananas, “you want them to get to a nice brown,” says Pichetrungsi. “Not golden brown — brown-brown.”

Thai kluay nam wah are small, sweet bananas available at Southeast Asian markets. You can use ripe plantains (their peels should be black) or ripe supermarket bananas as a substitute. Red lime paste (also known as red limestone paste) and frozen grated coconut are also available at Southeast Asian markets.