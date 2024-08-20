Thai Fried Bananas
Anajak Thai chef-owner Justin Pichetrungsi batters and fries sliced bananas to ultimate crispiness. Eat them on their own as a snack or dessert. Or add them to his ice cream sundaes with Thai tea caramel sauce . When frying the battered bananas, “you want them to get to a nice brown,” says Pichetrungsi. “Not golden brown — brown-brown.”
Thai kluay nam wah are small, sweet bananas available at Southeast Asian markets. You can use ripe plantains (their peels should be black) or ripe supermarket bananas as a substitute. Red lime paste (also known as red limestone paste) and frozen grated coconut are also available at Southeast Asian markets.
Pour enough oil into a large, heavy-bottomed pot such as a Dutch oven to fill it one-third to no more than half full (about 4 inches up the sides). Heat the oil over medium-low heat until it reaches 325 degrees on an instant-read or fry thermometer.
In a large bowl, whisk the rice flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, sesame seeds and grated coconut until combined. Add the coconut milk and then the lime paste water, adding more lime paste water a tablespoon at a time (up to an additional ⅓ cup), if needed, until the batter is the consistency of very wet oatmeal. Set aside to rest and let the gluten form, 15 minutes.
Peel and cut the bananas lengthwise into ¼- to ½-inch-thick slices (you don’t have to be exact). If you’re using large bananas or plantains, cut them in half crosswise first. (For plantains, try to cut them on the thinner side — ¼-inch-thin slices.) Dip the banana slices into the batter and then carefully add them, in batches of six at a time, to the hot oil. Using a spider, gently move or flip the battered banana pieces as they fry in the oil. Fry until the bananas are deep golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the bananas (and the extra bits of fried batter!) with a spider to a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Sprinkle with additional sesame seeds for garnish. Let cool slightly for serving.
