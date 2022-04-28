Indoor Shrimp Boil With Oranges and Artichokes

1

Heat the oven to its lowest, or “warm,” setting. To make the spiced broth, combine the kosher salt, chile flakes, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, dried dill and allspice in the largest pot you own. Crush the bay leaves in your hand until they’re as fine as possible, then add to the other spices. Pour in 4 quarts water, and bring to a boil over high heat.

Add the potatoes to the water and cook, covered, until the tip of a paring knife easily slides in and out of the largest potatoes, 25 to 30 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or spider, lift the potatoes from the water and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Place in the oven to keep warm.

While the potatoes cook, make the finishing seasoning: In a small bowl, combine the seasoned salt, cayenne, paprika, sugar and lemon zest. Rub everything together with your fingers, then set aside to dry until ready to use.

Cut the oranges in half crosswise, then cut each half lengthwise in half again to give 8 wedges; set 2 of the wedges aside. Squeeze the 6 orange wedges over the cooking liquid so their juice mixes with the seasoned water, then drop the spent peels in the water too. Add the artichokes and another 1 quart water to the broth, return to a boil and cook, covered, until the tip of a paring knife easily slides in and out of the base of the artichokes, about 25 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or tongs, transfer the artichokes from the pot to the baking sheet with the potatoes and keep warm.

Add the corn and kielbasa to the broth and cook, covered, for 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or tongs, transfer the corn and kielbasa from the pot to the baking sheet with the potatoes and artichokes.

If the cooking liquid level has gone down too much to cover the shrimp, add the remaining 1 quart water to the pot and return to a boil. Add the shrimp to the broth, stir to ensure they are evenly dispersed in the broth, then turn the heat off and let the shrimp sit in the broth until cooked through, about 20 minutes. While you wait, transfer the potatoes, artichokes, sausage and corn to a large serving platter.

Return the broth to a simmer to ensure the shrimp are hot, then use a slotted spoon or tongs to lift the shrimp from the broth and scatter them evenly over the potatoes, artichokes, corn and sausage. Using a ladle, spoon some of the hot broth over everything on the platter to help remoisten all the ingredients.

