A dozen delicious ways to fall for winter squash

The great thing about winter squash — you know, those colorful, often oddly shaped, sometimes ginormous, sometimes small orbs with varying-shades-of-orange flesh that appear almost everywhere you look come fall — is that there are limitless ways to cook it. Even better, while there are many types of winter squash, in culinary applications they are all pretty much interchangeable, so you needn’t fret if you can’t find a sweet dumpling or blue Hubbard or red kuri squash — or even sugar pumpkins (which have a particularly short season). Whatever type of dish you want to make — appetizer, soup, main course, side or dessert — you can do it with winter squash.

There is the always-welcome pumpkin soup — savory, creamy, spiced with nutmeg and topped with crunchy pepitas. You can make it into gnocchi — not the typical little, ridged clumps of dough, but biscuit-like Roman-style rounds. You can poach it in a brothy chicken hot pot. You can stuff it with masa and seared pork and then smother it with guajillo chile sauce. You can make it into a savory pie with leeks and mint or into a sweet dessert pie with a press-in graham cracker crust (really easy to do). You can stew it. Mash it. Caramelize it. Stir it into risotto. Bake it, roast it and, well, you get the point.

Squash gnocchi with sage butter Almost like squash polenta, these rounds of pureed squash are stacked and then baked with brown butter, sage and cheesy breadcrumbs. Time 2 hours Yields Serves 4 to 6

Roasted kabocha squash with brown butter The nutty flavor and butterscotch aroma of butter cooked until it becomes hazelnut brown is fabulous spooned over earthy kabocha squash. Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 4

Pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seed pesto Austrian chef Bernhard Mairinger’s pumpkin soup is garnished with pumpkin seed pesto, roasted pumpkin seeds and an iridescent pumpkin seed oil. Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 10

Black pearl and arborio risotto with roasted butternut squash This no-fuss combination of roasted squash with black rice is pretty stunning to look at, as well as to eat. Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Double-baked squash with crunchy onion topping Pureed winter squash enriched with sour cream, egg and a little Parmesan cheese gets a nice crunch from a bread crumb topping. Time 1 hour Yields Serves 6

Acorn squash tamales The essence of any tamale is to steam cornmeal masa inside a flavorful, fragrant wrapper. So why not use a steamed and hollowed-out whole acorn squash as the container? Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Makes 2 tamales, serves 6

Spiced winter squash The squash in this fragrant, vegetarian, curry-like stew is braised in coconut milk scented with Indonesian aromatics and cracked whole nutmegs. Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4

Kabocha squash and chicken hot pot This one-pot soup combines chicken with noodles and winter squash. Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4

Caramelized winter squash If you've never tried sauteing winter squash, you should. It cooks in a flash. Time 40 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Maury Rubin's pumpkin pie This pumpkin pie has a thick graham cracker crust that you just press into the pan and fill with the creamy pumpkin custard. Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 12

Squash baked with sage and chile butter Winter squashes are sliced, their gorgeous skins left on and roasted with butter until the edges are brown and crisp, spiced with a little ancho chile pepper and ground cumin. Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 8