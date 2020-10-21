Don't Dis a Pear

Last week, a colleague, food columnist Ben Mims, learned that he actually loved pears and created a beautiful Chopped Pear Salad With Buttermilk Dressing in tribute to his newfound appreciation of them. In the last few months, markets have shown us (those of us who have ventured out) heaps of varietals such as Bartlett and Bosc, Comice, Concord, Anjou and Seckel; alas, the piles are waning as the season is winding down. We will see the last of California’s abundant pear crop in the next few weeks. Here are some recipes to help you enjoy them.

Arugula and pear salad Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4

Grilled blue cheese and pear sandwich Time 25 minutes Yields Makes 2 sandwiches

Habanero Pear Cranberry Sauce Time 15 minutes Yields Makes about 3 cups

Brandy-glazed pears Time 1 hour Yields Serves 2 to 4

Caramel Pear Crisp Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4 to 6

Pear frangipane tart Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 8