Don't Dis a Pear

9 Recipes
Honey-Glazed Roasted Pears.
Pear season is ending; here are a few recipes to help you bid them adieu.

By Julie Giuffrida
Oct. 21, 2020

Last week, a colleague, food columnist Ben Mims, learned that he actually loved pears and created a beautiful Chopped Pear Salad With Buttermilk Dressing in tribute to his newfound appreciation of them. In the last few months, markets have shown us (those of us who have ventured out) heaps of varietals such as Bartlett and Bosc, Comice, Concord, Anjou and Seckel; alas, the piles are waning as the season is winding down. We will see the last of California’s abundant pear crop in the next few weeks. Here are some recipes to help you enjoy them.

Arugula and pear salad

20 minutes
Serves 4

Love blue cheese? For a slight twist on the comforting classic, put crumbled blue cheese between slices of raisin brioche, along with thinly sliced pear. Recipe: Grilled blue cheese with pear

Grilled blue cheese and pear sandwich

25 minutes
Makes 2 sandwiches
Spoon this chunky sauce all over your leftovers-turkey sandwich.

Habanero Pear Cranberry Sauce

15 minutes
Makes about 3 cups
Brandy-glazed pears

1 hour
Serves 2 to 4
This quick, easy pear crisp dessert recipe combines salted caramel pears with a gluten-free almond-oat topping and extra crunchy crisp bits.

Caramel Pear Crisp

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6
Recipe: Pecorino's pear and almond gratin

Pecorino's pear and almond gratin (gratin di pere e mandorla)

45 minutes
Serves 10
Pear and cardamom upside-down cake

Pear and cardamom upside-down cake

1 hour
Serves 8

Pear frangipane tart

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8
Recipe: Asian pear tart

Asian pear tart

1 hour 25 minutes
Serves 6

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.