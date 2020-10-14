Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chopped Pear Salad With Buttermilk Dressing

15 minutes
Serves 2
Large chunks of sweet pear and musky Gruyere are toppled over butter lettuce and dressed with a tangy buttermilk dressing.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Mims
Oct. 14, 2020

I prefer a firmer-when-ripe, less mealy pear for this salad, like a Comice or if you can find them, Warren pears from Frog Hollow Farms; their texture and aroma stand up to the cheese, walnuts and creamy dressing the best. Try the dressing without garlic first and then add it if you think you want it. It gives the dressing a Caesar-y feeling that can compete with the other flavors of the salad.

Read More Read Less
Buttermilk Dressing
Salad
1

Make the buttermilk dressing: Place the mayonnaise in a medium bowl and, while whisking, slowly pour in the buttermilk (this helps avoid lumps). Add the lemon juice, mustard, salt, cayenne and season with pepper. If you like, use a microplane grater to grate in the garlic (taste the dressing without it first because the garlic will give it a Caesar-like taste). Stir everything to combine and keep chilled until ready to use.

2

When ready to serve, arrange the lettuce leaves over a large serving platter or plate. Topple the pears and cheese all over the lettuce then season lightly with salt and pepper. Drizzle the salad with ¼ cup of the dressing, then sprinkle the walnuts and sprouts over the top. Serve with the remaining dressing on the side.

Make Ahead:
The dressing will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

