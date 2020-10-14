Chopped Pear Salad With Buttermilk Dressing

I prefer a firmer-when-ripe, less mealy pear for this salad, like a Comice or if you can find them, Warren pears from Frog Hollow Farms; their texture and aroma stand up to the cheese, walnuts and creamy dressing the best. Try the dressing without garlic first and then add it if you think you want it. It gives the dressing a Caesar-y feeling that can compete with the other flavors of the salad.