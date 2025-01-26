Little Fish and Chainsaw's Chicken and Leek Congee

When the city needed comfort, Little Fish and Chainsaw answered. These two restaurants joined forces to serve thousands of meals to first responders and evacuees after the 2025 L.A. wildfires, including a riff on a familiar favorite, congee. Little Fish in Echo Park regularly serves the simmered rice porridge made with either fish or mushrooms — but during these relief efforts, made a special version using leeks and chicken.

It starts with an allium-scented stock, which becomes both a paste and a broth to add flavor and heft to the final congee. When topped with a soft-boiled egg and chili crisp it’s rich and spicy — though this congee is just as good sans toppings, eaten straight out of the pot.