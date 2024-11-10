Matty Matheson's Broiled and Burnt Roasted Tomato Soup With Grilled Cheese Crostini

Few things scream comfort more than grilled cheese and tomato soup, and chef-author and “The Bear” star Matty Matheson knows this. It’s why in his cookbook “Soups, Salads, Sandwiches” he’s serving up a dose of both, combined.

This recipe, slightly adapted here for thickness, provides a just-charred, roasted edge to the classic tomato soup due to broiling a heaping pile of vegetables together. They broil, they slightly burn, they simmer — by the time they’re puréed and ladled into your bowl, these veggies have developed a potent, rich flavor. Use the garlic-rubbed crostini oozing with cheese to spoon up bites of the soup, or let them float in the mélange to absorb all the liquid.

“Nothing beats grilled cheese, and nothing beats tomato soup from a can,” Matheson writes. “It just makes you feel like everything will be OK in that moment. If you want to step it up, well now, just look at this f—ing thing. Stare at the cheese crostini. Stare at the roasted tomato soup. You can smell it, which is kinda the best, then taste it, and then you have risen into the heavens. You can look down at all the losers still just eating canned soup (even though it’s delicious) like, ‘Come on! Figure it out.’”